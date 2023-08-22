Khosi Twala is grateful for the birthday love she received from her legion of fans after reports that she was involved in a car accident

The reality television star headed to her Instagram page and shared stunning pictures and an appreciation post

Fans loved how humble their fav is and many couldn't help but drool after seeing her perfect hourglass figure

Khosi Twala is grateful for the love and support from her fans and followers. The reality television star who recently celebrated her birthday headed to her timeline with a heartwarming appreciation post.

Khosi Twala thanked her fans for their support. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala grateful for her fans

The Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala has a legion of fans who love and support her no matter what. The star's fans were concerned about her well-being following reports that she was involved in a car accident while on a vacation in Mozambique a few days before her birthday.

Khosi Twala later broke her silence and assured Mzansi that she was back home and safe. The reality TV star also celebrated her birthday surrounded by close friends and industry colleagues.

Taking to her Instagram page, Khosi Twala showed appreciation to everyone for their love. She wrote:

"Thank you! Thank you for loving me, thank you for praying with me, thank you for believing in me, THANK YOU "

Khosi Twala's followers react to star's post

Social media users shared heartwarming reactions to the star's post. Some wished her well, others commented on her stunning figure.

@thembiseete wrote:

"You look great as always, and I hope you enjoyed your special day. Happy belated birthday, honey"

@lifeafterbigbro added:

"Body is bodying "

@refilwe_kgositlou commented:

"An Angel. Can I please buy your body from you? I don’t wanna work out, I want yours. "

@bliss_by_zeezah said:

"My love for this dress is the back for me we love you too king khosi❣️❣️❣️"

@fully_lihle wrote:

"That dress was sculptured on your body please "

Khosi Twala allegedly involved in car accident with 2 other Big Brother Titans contestants in Mozambique

Briefly News previously reported that Khosi Twala was reportedly involved in a car accident in Mozambique. Her boyfriend, Marvin Achi, a housemate on BB Titans, and another fellow contestant Mmeli Khumalo are believed to have been in the vehicle with her during the accident.

According to TheCitizen, Khosi's mother was also in the car at the time of the incident. The exact date of the accident remains uncertain, but many are speculating that it was on Sunday morning.

Source: Briefly News