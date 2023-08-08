Khosi Twala has taken to her social media pages to assure her fans and followers that she is okay after she was allegedly involved in a car accident in Mozambique

The star was in the car with her mother, her boyfriend and fellow Big Brother Titans housemate Marvin Achi and Mmeli Khumalo

The Big Brother Titans winner thanked her legion of fans for their love, support and prayers after the news of her accident broke

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Khosi Twala has taken to her timeline to thank her fans and followers for their prayers. The reality television star made headlines following the reports that she was involved in a car accident while on vacation in Mozambique.

Khosi Twala has revealed that she is home safe after her accident in Mozambique. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala safe at home after accident

Social media users have been waiting anxiously to hear from Khosi Twala after the news of her car accident in Mozambique broke. The star whose birthday is in two days was reportedly with her mother, and fellow BBTitans housemates Marvin Achi and Mmeli Khumalo when the accident occurred.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Big Brother Titans winner said she was home safe after her trip. Khosi Twala also thanked her fans and followers for their love, support and prayers during the time. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"I can attest that miracles do happen. Thank you all for including me in your prayers. #homesafe ❤️"

Khosi Twala's fans grateful she's home safe

The star's fans couldn't hide their joy after hearing from their fav for the first time since the news of the accident broke.

@queency_blog wrote:

"Praying for you always ♥️♥️ God is with you "

@sanahmoshii commented:

"God bless you always, you'll always be in my prayers "

@msdangatye added:

"God is great we love you♥️"

@bliss_by_zeezah said:

"Awwn God is wonderful good to see you babe❤️"

@gloriaorsafo noted:

"God is good Thank God for your life❤"

Khosi Twala allegedly involved in car accident with 2 other Big Brother Titans contestants in Mozambique

Briefly News previously reported that Khosi Twala was reportedly involved in a car accident in Mozambique. Her boyfriend, Marvin Achi, a housemate on BB Titans, and another fellow contestant Mmeli Khumalo are believed to have been in the vehicle with her during the accident.

According to The Citizen, Khosi's mother was also in the car at the time of the incident. The exact date of the accident remains uncertain but many are speculating that it was on Sunday morning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News