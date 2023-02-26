Up-and-coming Amapiano star Mfana Kah Gogo was involved in a horrific car crash over the weekend

The star and his team which included his driver, DJ and two producers escaped death by a whisker when their car rolled over

Mfana Kah Gogo and team were headed to a listening party for his upcoming album titled Inzalo Ka Sikabopha

Amapiano sensation Mfana Kah Gogo has asked his fans for prayers after he was involved in a terrible car accident.

Mfana Kah Gogo and his team were involved in an accident.

Source: Instagram

Mfana Kah Gogo and four others were on their way to a listening party for the star's album dubbed, Inzalo Ka Sikabopha.

Mfana Kah Gogo and team involved in horror car accident, team's vehicle written off

According to The South African, Mfana Kah Gogo was travelling to a listening party for his highly anticipated album, Inzalo Ka Sikabopha when the accident occurred.

He was in the car with his driver, DJ and two producers when the Toyota Hilux they were travelling in tried to avoid another car and overturned several times. Mfana Kah Gogo said:

"He lost control and their vehicle overturned several times.”

Mfana Kah Gogo asks for prayers from fans following the horrific crash

Speaking to ZiMoja, Mfana Kah Gogo called on his fans to pray for his team, especially the driver who is still fighting for his life.

The star said he managed to escape the crash with a few scratches but his driver wasn't so lucky. He added:

"I got a few scratches, nothing major. The driver dislocated his shoulder and hurt his foot. I believe that he will be okay, with prayers."

