A man was airlifted to the hospital after his car went over a bridge in Edenvale and crashed on the ground

The car accident happened on Friday night but Emergency Services only responded to the scene on Saturday morning

The accident left SA citizens on social media in disbelief and many preached about the danger of speeding

EKURHULENI - A man was involved in an accident when he lost control of his vehicle that plunged off a bridge in Edenvale in the East Rand.

The horrific car crash occurred on Friday night but the car and injured driver were discovered on Saturday, reported TimesLIVE.

According to Emer-G-Med, the paramedics arrived at the scene around 6am and found the driver with critical injuries stuck in the car.

The driver had to be stabilised with advanced life support and was airlifted to a medical facility after that.

SA Citizens on Facebook react to the car crash in Edenvale

South Africans were stunned that the man was alone and injured the whole night and luckily found alive.

Sipho Chuma said:

"I would like to wish him an early recovery."

Mpho Mokgaga stated:

"Polo driver, hope he will live to tell his side. For now, we give our side and they are notorious for being bad drivers. Maybe there is something behind the wheel."

Senzo Mazibuko shared:

"That's crazy cause this is like 200m from my place but I didn't see or hear anything. Didn't see no helicopter."

Eddie Mhlongo mentioned:

"VW Polo Vivo, reckless drivers especially on weekends like this."

Nthabiseng Motloung added:

"Speed kills."

Boniswa Mlomo Mabee shared:

"Sibonga uNkulunkulu okusindisile sicela ukuthi akuphilise."

