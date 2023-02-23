A lioness escaped while being transported in a container in the North West, leaving many citizens shaken up

Animal control specialist Nanti Strydom urged community members to avoid making contact with the big cat

Social media users found humour in the incident, with many convinced that nature is taking South Africa back

NORTH WEST - A helicopter has been deployed to search for a lioness that escaped while being transported in a container.

A lioness escaped while being transported in a container in the North West. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Conservationists and farmers are looking for the big cat. The incident occurred while a lioness and lion were being moved from the town of Stella on Wednesday, 22 February.

Animal control specialist Nanti Strydom told EWN that the owner realised the lioness had escaped after he reached his destination at Tlakgameng. Residents who spot the big cat are urged to contact a nature conservation group or local police.

Community members are also cautioned against attempting to capture or kill the lioness.

There have been several reports of wild animals escaping their enclosures recently, with Sheeba the tiger being the first. The large animal was shot and killed after attacking a man and other animals in the south of Johannesburg, SABC News reported.

The tiger’s death sparked outrage, with many calling for people to stop keeping wild animals as pets.

Mzansi terrified as lioness escapes

Primie Tatez Mai VaKylan said:

“It’s now a George of the Jungle kind of country.”

Nqobizitha Elder Joe Ndlovu posted:

“It's a jungle out there.”

Sibusiso Gumede wrote:

“This country and peace are miles apart.”

Nick Bacon commented:

“Jumanji Season 3 has arrived.”

Kholofelo Kay S Matlala added:

“The South African Year of the Cat.”

