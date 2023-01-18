Police have revealed that Sheba the tiger's owner was the one that made the decision to put her down

The owner gave the go-ahead for Sheba to be euthanised after the tiger strayed into a residential area again

The man who was attacked by Sheba over the weekend is exploring his legal options against the tiger's owner

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Sheba the tiger's time prowling the street of Johannesburg South has come to an end after her owner gave the go-ahead to have her put down.

Sheba the tiger owner made the decision to have her killed. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Police said the tiger's owner made the decision to have her euthanised after Sheba strayed into another residential area and killed another dog on Tuesday evening, January 17.

The tiger escaped from a smallholding plot in Walkerville over the weekend when the fence to her enclosure was tampered with. The decision to euthanise Sheba came after extensive efforts by local police, special search units and the SPCA proved fruitless, EWN reported.

During her time on the streets of Johannesburg South, Sheba killed 2 dogs and a pig and also attacked 39-year-old William Mokoena.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Man mauled by Sheba considering using the owner

The man who was attacked by Sheba when she escaped on Saturday, January 14, is considering legal action after surviving the terrifying mauling.

According to News24, William Mokoena appointed high-profile lawyer Zola Majavu to probe the prospect of a lawsuit against Sheba's owner.

Majavu said that the lawsuit will only go forward if a certain extent of negligence can be determined.

South Africans weigh in on Sheba's death

While some South Africans joked about the Sheba the tiger saga, others mourned the tiger's death and called for her owner to be brought to book.

@Sky_Lamola joked:

"Sheba had files on the Illuminati that could put most of the celebrities in this country and the world locked up for good. They had to silence her."

@ScrrreamingPink mourned:

"This painting of a tigress hangs in my bedroom (I was born in the year of the tiger). RIP Sheba. I’m sorry your life ended the way it did."

@saffa_sattar commented:

"Sheba the tiger, got killed for being a tiger. Shut up, I need to cry about this."

@Kubesh3105 added:

"Sad to hear that #ShebaTheTiger was killed. She was a wild animal, she should have been in the wild not roaming our streets. Hope the owner is charged."

Escaped Sheba the tiger is back on the Johannesburg streets after brief visit home inspiring #gosheba online

Previously, Briefly News reported that Sheba, the missing female tiger, seemed to be enjoying her time out on the town. The big cat briefly returned home in the early hours of Tuesday morning, January 17, before escaping again.

According to the owner, the tiger returned to the property in Walkerville, Johannesburg South at around 4am, but ran away before she could be closed in, IOL reported.

But as the search continues, the tracking team say they are confident that they know the area that Sheba is stalking. The tracking team believes that the big cat will be caught on Tuesday given that Sheba has already returned home once.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News