The tiger which escaped from its enclosure in the south of Johannesburg is still evading capture

Sheba escaped again after she briefly returned to the smallholding plot on Tuesday morning

The wild animal's cat and mouse antics have generated some fans online who are celebrating the animal through the GoSheba hashtag

JOHANNESBURG - Sheba, the missing female tiger, seems to be enjoying her time out on the town. The big cat briefly returned home in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 17 January, before escaping again.

Sheba the escaped tiger is still on the loose in Johannesburg. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

According to the owner, the tiger returned to the property in Walkerville, Johannesburg South at around 4 am but ran away before she could be closed in, IOL reported.

But as the search continues the tracking team say they are confident that they know the area that Sheba is stalking. The tracking team believes that the big cat will be caught on Tuesday given that Sheba has already returned home once.

According to News24, once Sheba is captured, she will be transported to a big cat sanctuary nearby where her male partner is waiting for her.

The tiger escaped on Saturday, 14 January after somebody allegedly tampered with the fence to her enclosure. After escaping, Sheba mauled two dogs and attacked a 37-year-old man.

Even though the cat hospitalised a man, a curious hashtag has popped up online. Some netizens have started using #GoSheba to show support for the roaming animal. Some citizens have even gone as far as saying that Sheba is just doing what cats do, exploring.

South African react to Sheba's great escape

Though many South Africans are concerned that a wild animal is roaming the streets, Sheba has garnered some fans online.

This is what citizens are saying:

@HowardFeldman commented:

"Won't lie. I am becoming a bit of a fan. #GoSheba #Tiger!"

@Glodzaa celebrated:

"Sheba is UNSTOPPABLE!!!! #GoSheba!"

@BenjaminFogel asked:

"Is any South African actually surprised there is a tiger on the loose in Johannesburg?"

@Glodzaa added:

"She’s a Tigress with agency and a to-do list! #GoSheba!"

