Uncle Waffles is making major moves in the music and entertainment industry and Mzansi is here for it

The Tanzania hitmaker failed to contain her excitement when she announced that she is set to perform at the Coachella Festival this year

Social media users hailed her for her consistency and for continuing to fly the South African flag high

Uncle Waffles is on a winning streak and it doesn't seem like it will be stopping anytime soon. The star who trended last year for getting shoutouts from the one and only Champagne Papi, Drake, is set to make major moves this year.

Uncle Waffles has announced that she is on the Coachella Festival lineup. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

The Tanzania hitmaker took South Africa and the world by storm with her unmatched talents. She spent the year globetrotting and performing at local and international gigs.

Uncle Waffles set to perform at Coachella

One would think after spending most of 2022 being booked and busy, Uncle Waffles would start 2023 on a relaxed note, but it seems she is switching things up. The star headed to her social media pages to reveal that she will be performing at the Coachella Festival in the USA.

She shared a picture of the lineup and said she was over the moon. She wrote:

"Crying….vomiting….screaming!"

Fans congratulate Uncle Waffles

Social media users couldn't believe that their fav will be performing at the international show. Many headed to the comments section to laud her continued success.

@phile_h said:

"Wow! This is living proof that anything is possible in this world. Wow!"

@tshepo_maphepha commented:

"You take your craft very seriously and you are focused on it. Keep it up."

@Puseletso__M noted:

"I can't see your name but I believe you, congratulations "

@Bralu_nkompela wrote:

"Your team is really working hard. Congratulations to you and them ."

