Thirsty South African men took to social media and drooled over, Imbewu actress, Phindile Gwala's beautiful legs

A popular Twitter user compiled four pics of the stunning media personality and praised her beauty

Unfortunately for her many admirers, the former Muvhango star is married to Congolese model, Armando Ngandu

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Phindile Gwala was on every men's lips recently when stunning pics of the actress surfaced on social media.

Mzansi men drooled over beautiful pics of Phindile Gwala. Image: @phindilegwala_official

Source: Instagram

Mzansi men drooled over the pics of the Imbewu star and complimented her for having beautiful legs. Unfortunately for them, Phindile Gwala is already taken. She is hitched to Congolese model, Armando Ngandu, according to ZAlebs.

Popular tweep @AdvoBarryRoux posted four pics of the stunner on his timeline. He captioned his Twitter post:

"Phindile Gwala is beautiful shame."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African agree Phindile Gwala has nice legs

Mzansi men took to @AdvoBarryRoux's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared their thoughts on her pics. Many agreed that she's beautiful.

@frankmych commented:

"Those legs?"

@Kevinkotjane1 wrote:

"She has nice legs nje."

@VusieSambo5 said:

"I also agree, she is beautiful, mtanabantu."

@ManOfSteel19901 commented:

"Her skin and legs are undefeated! Y'all can say whatever ke. Nywe nywe nywe they are too big, too thick. Oksalayo!!!"

@Comfortkufa wrote:

"Serving legs."

@MarkLagen added:

"Don't you see the legs, they're cute."

Phindile Gwala makes dramatic Imbewu return

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the character of Fikile made a comeback on Imbewu. The e.tv telenovela took to its timeline to make the announcement.

Played by Phindile Gwala, many thought that Fikile died on the night she disappeared into the ocean. She's back to shake things up and take over ownership of Emsamo.

ZAlebs reported that Fikile, who was unknowingly dating her half-brother, made a dramatic return to the show on Thursday, 27 October. The publication further reported that the gorgeous actress was apparently axed from the show in 2021 after she failed to impress producers with her acting skills. The viewers of the show shared mixed reactions when Imbewu made the announcement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News