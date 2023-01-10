Music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee has shown love to Distruction Boyz on his official Twitter page

The star dubbed the Durban-based duo the best Gqom artists in South Africa and peeps didn't dispute it

Instead, netizens also lauded the pair saying that their beats along with Dlala Mshunqisi were elite

Prince Kaybee has praised the Durban-based Gqom duo Distruction Boyz, claiming that their impact during the peak of Gqom was incomparable.

Prince Kaybee has named Distruction Boyz ‘Best Gqom Duo of All Time.' Image: @princekaybee_sa and @distruction_boyz

The duo consists of Zipho 'Goldmax' Mthembu and Thobani 'Que' Mgobozi, and they took South Africa by storm when they released one of their hit songs, Omunye, in 2017.

Taking to Twitter in 2022, the music producer gave the pair their well-deserved flowers, dubbing them the best Gqom duo of all time. Prince Kaybee penned:

"Come to think of it Distruction Boyz is the best Gqom duo of all time, what an era❤️"

In the comments section, online users expressed similar sentiments. They praised the duo for their efforts in promoting Mzansi authentic music genre.

@Nqabeni1 said:

"No cap. Gqom is elite. There's this other track you produced for Dlala, haibo "

@OkmalumGustavo shared:

"@PrinceKaybee_SA that was the best era. Still can’t get over “Omunye” "

@Trevor_mdk posted:

"Gqom was at its peak at that time!"

@malusimgaga replied:

"Absolutely.....what a beautiful era but I will give it to worst behavior."

@thapedi_fab commented:

"Absolutely agree! I still have that “omunye” album as a CD!"

@Nolofy wrote:

"The bassline was on point. Now Gqom is only KZN based."

@Kestro_siyaz also said:

"Deserved a grammy."

@antonySZN0 also shared;

"Cannot disagree."

@PatronQG added:

"I once thought the country will burn because of those two."

