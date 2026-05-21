Fans suspect that Kelvin Momo finally has a response to the rumours about his ex-girlfriend, Babalwa M, and mining tycoon MySol being an item

After the rumoured couple's cosy video surfaced online, many people expected Momo to release a song as his official response, and their predictions were finally confirmed

Meanwhile, with many convinced that Babalwa has found love with the businessman, her and Momo's fans are still pleading for a reconciliation

Fans speculated about Kelvin Momo's new song being about Babalwa M. Images: Babalwa M/ Facebook, MDNnewss/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Days after a video of Babalwa M and Solly "MySol" Madibela raised questions about the pair's relationship, the attention has now turned to Private School Amapiano star Kelvin Momo's apparent response to the rumours.

On the day the scandal erupted on 11 May 2026, Kelvin Momo was announced to have collaborated with Mr Maker and Tycoon on a new song titled Ex Yakho, a smooth yet emotionally layered Amapiano track that blends heartbreak themes with deeply melodic production.

The track features the poignant lyric "Angiyona iex yakho (I am not your ex)," emphasising the singer's refusal to be associated with their former partner due to their toxic relationship and messy break-up.

Fans in the comment section were quick to speculate that the appearance of Kelvin Momo in the song may be directly linked to his history with Babalwa M, and was also an official response to her rumoured new romance with mining tycoon MySol.

While Babalwa and Momo's relationship ended nearly two years before her cosy video with MySol dominated the headlines, fans remain heavily invested in the former collaborators' history, convinced that the timing of the song's release is far from a coincidence.

Despite the intense online chatter, both Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M have maintained their silence regarding the rumours, also keeping their personal lives far from social media. However, for the court of public opinion, Ex Yakho is already seen as a response to Mzansi's newest celebrity romance rumours.

Fans react to Kelvin Momo's new song

Like clockwork, fans wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on the new song and speculating on who it may be directed to. Read some of the comments below.

alunge.m said:

"Momo, Babalwa loves you, my G. MySol isn't a threat, he doesn't bite, his money speaks for him."

_ncushe_ joked:

"Relationships are unforgiving."

chasedemueh teased:

"The 'M' on Babalwa M stands for MySol."

ndienettshibalanganda wrote:

"The voice of Queen @babalwa__m is missing here."

ngcali_20 recalled:

"Someone said Momo was gonna release."

simanye828 suggested:

"You must teach My Sol a lesson."

Fans are convinced that Kelvin Momo’s new song is a response to Babalwa M. Images: Babalwa M

Source: Facebook

Babalwa M and My Sol's latest video raises questions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to another video of Babalwa M and MySol that had everyone talking and was extremely suspicious.

The pair were spotted in a different video, and online users could not help but question their sudden closeness, with many commenting on their cosiness and intense chemistry, convinced that the singer and mining magnate could have been soft-launching their relationship.

Source: Briefly News