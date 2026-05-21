A young commuter was offloaded from a taxi travelling from Seshego to Polokwane after being short of his fare by just R1

The traveller said he saw the fare increase notification, but did not know the travel cost would suddenly jump by a massive R5 increase

Local taxi associations have had to raise prices due to recent fuel price increases, leaving many motorists and daily commuters facing extreme budget strain

A local commuter recorded a video detailing his difficult morning travel experience. Image: @takalaninems

Source: TikTok

A passenger was left disappointed after commuters in a taxi he was travelling in watched him being offloaded from the car for not having a full fare, following a fare increase. The frustrating incident shows how a minor shortage can leave a commuter stranded when firm transport rules clash with harsh economic reality.

The candid video shared on TikTok by local user @takalaninems on 19 May 2026 captured him explaining his shocking morning ordeal. Travelling from Seshego to Polokwane, he was suddenly ordered to get out of the taxi because he did not have enough money to cover the newly updated fare.

The commuter admitted that while he was aware of the increase, he assumed it would only be a minor R2 adjustment and not the R5 he was faced with. While carrying only R19 with him, no other commuter was kind enough to offer him the R1, leading to the driver stopping the car and offloading him.

Fuel hikes put pressure on transport operators

Local transport associations are continuously adjusting their pricing models to stay afloat amid relentless national fuel price increases. These steady petrol and diesel hikes leave both taxi operators and independent motorists devastated across Mzansi. Because fuel costs directly impact daily profit margins, drivers are forced to pass the financial burden straight onto vulnerable commuters. This vicious economic cycle leaves working-class citizens struggling to budget for basic monthly travel expenses.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Taxi fare increase sparks outrage

The clip saw a lot of locals reaching out to the young man with sympathetic messages. They expressed their disappointment at the situation, stating that if they had been inside that specific taxi, they would have gladly given him the missing R1 coin.

Locals were shocked and disappointed that the driver offloaded the young man. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

User @Omphile Obakeng Nkwane said:

"From town to Turf ke R31", yer 😭!"

User @dimakatsoonica shared:

"They round off so that they could do the maths easier 😂."

User @Lolz added:

"That’s really a huge jump, Yoh!"

User @🌻Sunflower🌻 Queen shared:

"Askies! This is actually sad 😔."

User @Martha said:

"Sorry, dear, I would have helped you."

User @Jeremiah asked:

"How much from Polokwane to Mokopane?"

3 Briefly News articles about taxis

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A kind taxi driver invited a female motorist to his township, Dunoon, near Cape Town, and promised that he would ensure that she was safe, leaving social media users deeply moved.

A young lady proudly showed off her gifts from her taxi driver boyfriend, sharing that she didn't regret giving him a chance, but Mzansi said that it would end in tears.

Source: Briefly News