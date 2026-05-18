A young Daveyton man known as Cobra is making money one spray at a time, running a street cologne business where customers pay just R5 to pick and spritz their favourite scent before heading to work or school.

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Pictures of the young business man hustling in Daveyton. Images: Cobra

Source: TikTok

Cobra is not sitting at home complaining about unemployment. He set up his station in Daveyton in the Gauteng province and started serving the morning rush with nothing but cologne bottles and a clever idea. The concept is simple, and it is working.

The R5 hustle Mzansi did not see coming

Customers walk up, choose whichever scent they like, and spray themselves for just five rand. Cobra targets commuters, learners, and anyone who wants to smell good on a budget. There is no shop, no rent, and no complicated setup involved.

The business has since caught serious attention across South Africa. People online have praised Cobra for refusing to wait around for an opportunity. His willingness to start small is what has made the story travel so far and wide.

Youth unemployment remains one of South Africa’s biggest challenges right now. Young people across the country are getting creative about how they make a living. Cobra’s story has encouraged many of them to take their own small ideas seriously.

For a lot of Mzansi, his hustle is a reminder that big things can start with very little money. Five rand is not much, but Cobra has turned it into something real.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi impressed by the hustle

Likhanyile Ntozinde commented:

"Never underestimate the power of selling."

Chesspassion Youth development said:

"Mindset behind things is the key."

Source: Briefly News