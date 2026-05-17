A UK mom living in Johannesburg posted an Instagram video on 14 May 2026 that stopped Mzansi in its tracks. The @ukmomabroad clip went viral after she listed the small everyday things that have quietly changed her since leaving Britain for South Africa.

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Screenshots sourced from some of @ukmomabroad's Instagram content. Images: @ukmomabroad

Source: Instagram

She said she never expected to fall for the South African winter. Back in the UK, cold months felt like something to endure. But sunshine in winter shifted everything for her. She believes it is one of the biggest reasons people here seem genuinely happier day to day.

The little things that hit different

Faith was another surprise she did not see coming. Open conversations about God and church happen in ordinary, everyday settings here. She admitted that the UK version of her kept that part of herself hidden. South Africa gave her the confidence to speak openly about it, and she called that hugely refreshing.

She also could not get over petrol attendants. The idea of never leaving your car to pump fuel or check your tyres left her speechless. Gym culture, next-level coffee shops, and fresh food everywhere also made her list.

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But the thing that got to her most was a simple human connection. Strangers greeting her. People make eye contact. Someone will give you a full opinion on your outfit in a shop and mean it warmly. Back in the UK, that just does not happen.

Mzansi flooded her comments with pride, backing every single word she said.

Watch the Instagram clip below:

Source: Briefly News