Petrus Janse van Rensburg apologised on Tuesday, 12 May 2026 for his reckless driving within the Kruger National Park after the video of his actions caused a massive public outcry.

Petrus continues to face backlash from South Africans online. Image: Petrus Janse van Rensburg

Source: Instagram

The young driver shared his regrets on Instagram after he received heavy criticism for breaking park rules. Van Rensburg claimed that he has loved the famous wildlife reserve since he was a small boy. He stated that he respects the incredible work done by the rangers and the SANParks staff.

The social media influencer explained that he just wanted to help young South Africans earn money through online platforms. He admitted that his driving set a very poor example for his many young online followers.

Authorities refuse to ignore the safety violations

According to reports, the management of the park does not intend to let the driver go free. SANParks officials noted that the apology came a little bit too late for the national park. The organisation believes that serious consequences are necessary to prevent other people from behaving the same way in future.

All visitors must follow the environmental management laws that protect the safety of the local wildlife. Breaking these specific rules can lead to heavy fines or even time inside a prison cell.

Many people on the internet felt that the apology was not sincere enough for the crime. They want the authorities to ensure that the reckless driver faces the full might of the law. Some suggested a ban for the young influencer.

See the apology in the Instagram clip here:

Source: Briefly News