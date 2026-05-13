Ashley Ogle was overwhelmed with emotions after her supporters surprised her with even more money to celebrate her birthday, as well as Mother's Day

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant was spoiled rotten by her loyal fanbase and shared a video showing off the gifts alongside her newborn

Supporters gushed over Ashley, with critics declaring her the most loved former contestant from the franchise after her fans singlehandedly made her a millionaire

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Ashley Ogle received more cash gifts from her loyal supporters. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle was moved to tears after her dedicated fanbase, the Ashes and Ash Angels, went above and beyond to shower her with luxury for a double celebration of her birthday and Mother’s Day.

On 12 May 2026, the former Big Brother Mzansi star, who recently entered a new chapter of motherhood, took to social media with a video to flaunt a mountain of lavish gifts and several cash bouquets, visibly moved by the incredibly generous gestures from her supporters.

"Oh, my heart. I have no more thank yous for the Ashes and Ash Angels. May God bless you all, happy Mother’s Day."

She recited a viral affirmation, "Money loves me, money attracts me," reacting to the latest outpouring of wealth from her fans, which included stacks of Nelson Mandela rands artfully arranged into floral displays.

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Ashley Ogle received money bouquets and gifts to mark her birthday and celebrate Mother's Day. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

This latest haul only cements her status as a fan-favourite powerhouse; having already received massive cash injections in the past, Ashley’s supporters have effectively turned her reality TV stint into a lifelong legacy of financial security.

Briefly News reported on Ogle's supporters proving their loyalty to the reality TV star by making her a millionaire through generous donations, with an impressive R1 million milestone reached shortly after her exit from the Big Brother Mzansi house.

This level of support has only intensified over time, with her fans continuously showing up for her life’s biggest milestones.

Watch Ashley Ogle's video below.

Social media reacts to Ashley Ogle's gifts

Fans gushed over Ashley and marvelled at their fellow Ashes' work. Read the comments below.

Nandz_Khumalo said:

"Thank you to all the Ashes that made this possible. May God bring back to you tenfold and widen your tents."

MamSwaziIsMyFav wrote:

"Happy belated Mother’s Day, love. The best gift God gave you is Kenzo. We are so proud of how you are handling everything. We love you, Ashley. May God bless you and Kenzo."

Nandz_Khumalo posted:

"This is so beautiful, and you deserve it, Mama K."

LaMucho3 added:

"You deserve this and more. Ashes and Ash Angels, take your flowers, you're all the best."

Social media is convinced Ashley Ogle is the most-loved 'Big Brother Mzansi' alumna. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others noted that Ashley Ogle may be the most spoiled former housemate of the Big Brother franchise.

Names like Khosi Twala, the BBTitans winner, were quickly brought into the conversation. While the "Khosi Reigns" are famous for their global reach and high-end gifts, including money and luxury travel, critics pointed out that Ashley’s fans seem to maintain a consistent "salary-like" support system that keeps her bank account growing.

sisanda_bee said:

"Money definitely loves Ash!"

zimiliciousM declared:

"No fanbase from past seasons comes close. I thought Khosireigns were big, but wow, Ashley's fans are die-hards!"

KhanyieMahlangu wrote:

"Ashley got a BBNaija type of fanbase, very blessed."

Minslettt added:

"Yoh, this woman is blessed, she has the best fans I’ve seen so far, and I’m glad I’m part of this fanbase. To those who keep showering her with gifts more than some of us like me, God bless all of you."

Thandeka Tshabalala receives gifts from her fans

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the gifts Thandeka Tshabalala received from her supporters.

The budding reality TV star and influencer was spoiled by her supporters, receiving luxury gifts and a hero's welcome at her star-studded homecoming.

Source: Briefly News