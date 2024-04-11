Khosi Twala's fans gifted the reality star with an all-expenses paid trip to a fancy five-star hotel stay in Limpopo

The social media influencer enjoyed her stay at the Palala Boutique Game Lodge & Spa, courtesy of Khosi Reigns

This three-day holiday was to commemorate a year since she won Big Brother Titans in 2023

Khosi Twala has built quite a fan base. The reality TV star enjoyed a relaxed three-day trip to a five-star game lodge in Limpopo, and it was all paid for by her fan base.

Khosi Twala enjoyed a 3-day stay at a Limpopo game lodge courtesy of her fans. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Reigns pull through for Khosi

A year after Big Brother Titans ended, Khosi Twala still enjoys the perks of winning the competition show. Her fans, known as the collective Khosi Reigns, splurged on an all-expenses paid trip to a serene game lodge in Limpopo.

Khosi was booked at a fancy five-star hotel called the Palala Boutique Game Lodge & Spa.

According to X blogger, @MDNnewss, Khosi was treated to an executive suit for three days, which was also inclusive of a "king-sized bed, spa bath, imported linen and towels, private lounge and more."

Khosi appreciates fans in IG post

Her mini-vacay was to commemorate a year since she won Big Brother Titans in 2023. Appreciating her fans, Khosi stated that her fans have now become her family all because of the immense support they continue to show her.

"A deepest thank you to my @khosireigns__ for planning such a beautiful gateway trip in the wild for me. My heart is so full. I asked myself how did I get so lucky. I can’t believe a group of strangers have become a family. I love you sooooo much, my babies."

Check out her posts below:

Khosi Twala shows off money she won on BB Titans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khosi Twala flaunted her reality show winnings on Instagram. Khosi shared a screenshot of the millions deposited into her account after winning Big Brother Titans.

Contrary to common rumours, she confirmed receiving the 2 million rands prize, proving that winners get their promised rewards.

Fans had mixed reactions, with some feeling the information was meant for Khosi's fans only, not for the public eye.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News