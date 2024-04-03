Khosi Twala proudly flaunted her reality show winnings on social media, sharing a screenshot of the millions deposited into her account after winning Big Brother Titans

Contrary to common rumors, she confirmed receiving the full 2 million rands prize, proving that winners do get their promised rewards

Fans had mixed reactions, with some feeling the information was meant for Khosi's fans only, not for the public eye

Khosi Twala is not scared of flexing her millions on the timeline. The Reality TV star recently shared a screenshot of the money deposited into her account after winning the reality show.

Khosi Twala has shared a screenshot of the millions she received after winning 'Big Brother Titans'. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala shares a screenshot of her millions

There have been several reports that people who win these popular television shows never get the money and deals promised, but that's not the case for our girk Khosi Twala.

The Big Brother Titans winner received her money to the last cent and is not afraid to show it off. A screenshot showing that the star received millions in her account was shared on social media by @RealityTving. The post's caption read:

"#BBTitans winner Khosi Twala has joined the group chat and says she received her 2 million rands and was paid in full."

Fans react to Khosi Twala's millions

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some said the information was shared for her fans only, not the public.

@wamashudu51 said:

"I thought this was for us Khosireigns, so even the 4in1 base is part of us?"

@I_AM_TEE4TEE wrote:

"How did get this ,because this was private, it was only for her fans."

@SuzanSithole2 added:

"That time this morning it was on 11K after few minutes of posting the receipts boom 12k"

@DamilolaAdefuy1 commented:

"Don’t get it twisted; production is different from brand. Hms are referring to money won in tasks & Friday arena games, not winners prize ✌️"

@AndiswaTsh said:

"That group is created for KHOSI reigns only for a reason, this information was literally meant for KHOSI reigns."

