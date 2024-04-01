Penny Ntuli has landed a new role at Jozi FM after resigning from Gagasi FM due to low wages

Her announcement on social media included a picture of her plane ticket to Johannesburg, indicating her move to the new job

Fans have congratulated her on the move, with some expressing hopes for better pay and no controversies at her new workplace

Media personality Penny Ntuli recently revealed that she landed a new role at Jozi FM, days after resigning from Gagasi FM over low wages.

Penny Ntuli revealed that she got a new job. Image: @pennyntuli

Source: Instagram

Penny Ntuli lands new job

Congratulations are in order for radio presenter Penny Ntuli who recently announced that she has landed a new job, days after her dramatic exit from Gagasi FM.

The news of MaNtuli's new job was shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. Per the post, Ntuli posted about her new opportunity on social media and even posted a picture of her plane ticket. She wrote:

"Bomzala, there's an opportunity awaiting in Egoli. I'm going to try my luck in the broadcasting realm again. My new boss has booked a flight ticket."

Fans react to news of Penny Ntuli's new job

Social media users congratulated the star for levelling up. Social media is awash with heartwarming messages from Penny's fans and followers who are wishing her the best at her new workplace.

@MalumeRichie said:

"When one door closes another door truly opens!!"

@gistwhere commented:

"Hope they are paying her a good salary. All the best kuye."

@SchoolsinNaija said:

"Congratulations to her. I hope there will be no more controversy between her and her former employer?"

@Kharrotie added:

"I hope it works out for her, what happens to her partnership with BMW Durban?"

@Gowjas said:

"Jozi FM has more than 4 million listeners, 10 times more than GAGASI FM. 2800 x 10 won't be that bad."

@LucasMoagi3 wrote:

"We need to see what they are paying her. She's still traumatised by R2800, so R5K may look like good money."

Gagasi FM reportedly considers legal action after Penny Ntuli’s claims

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gagasi FM has been topping trends after Penny Ntuli revealed that the station was underpaying her. The station's management is said to be considering taking the legal route, as Ntuli's revelations were a breach of contract.

In the days following Penny Ntuli's statement about her departure from Gagasi FM, it's reported that the station plans to fight fire with fire.

