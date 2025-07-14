A woman captured a heartwarming moment when a local Chinese man started vibing to South African music

The footage shows the gentleman getting genuinely excited and doing funny actions during his favourite parts of the song

South Africans were charmed by the video, with many jokingly asking if the woman and the Chinese man were related

A woman visiting China shared a video showing a local man's reaction to SA music.

Source: Facebook

A South African woman has melted hearts across Mzansi after sharing a beautiful video of a Chinese man's genuine reaction to South African music.

Content creator @Unlocked RSA, who regularly shares fun videos about South Africans exploring other countries and people enjoying SA culture, posted the heartwarming footage on the 13 of July that quickly went viral.

The video shows a South African woman visiting China with her partner, singing along to a South African song that was playing in the area. As she records herself enjoying the music, she turns the camera to reveal a Chinese gentleman riding his bicycle nearby who has become completely captivated by the South African tune.

The footage captures the man's pure joy as he listens to the unfamiliar but appealing South African music. He can be seen doing funny actions and getting visibly excited during his favourite parts of the song, creating a beautiful moment of cross-cultural connection through music. Other Chinese people in the area can also be seen watching the gentleman's enthusiastic response to the foreign sounds.

The woman recording the video cheers and encourages the Chinese man's enjoyment, creating an atmosphere of shared happiness and cultural appreciation. The genuine nature of the interaction struck a chord with viewers, showing how South African music has the power to go beyond language and cultural barriers.

Mzansi reacts with humour

The video attracted over 3,600 reactions and more than 70 comments, with South Africans sharing funny observations about the cross-cultural musical moment.

@miya_landon joked:

"Is he your son or your brother?"

@mukondi_mpho_muvhango exclaimed:

"I am going straight to heave...🤞😌"

@siyah_thembeka_ngwane laughed:

"😂😂Look twice, it's like both you and him had the same birth parents😭😭"

@enzo_zuma proudly stated:

"Still a great nation even outside the nation ❤️🤣"

@oscar_nkonoane celebrated:

"😂🔥🔥Deep in China."

@katlego_neo_lolwane declared:

"Only in the Republic of South Africa 🇿🇦"

@mpho_tladi simply noted:

"He gets the song."

@mpho_ya_badimo_maphoi invited:

"Please come to South Africa😂😂@limpopo!"

SA music's global reach grows

According to Gadget, South Africa is driving the region's music surge as Sub-Saharan Africa's recorded music revenues crossed the $100-million mark for the first time in 2024. The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry revealed a 22.6% rise in revenues in the region, with South Africa contributing a massive 75% of the total.

South African sounds, particularly Amapiano, are now infiltrating playlists in Brazil, the UK, and Japan, proving that local music can achieve global appeal.

The growth reflects the brilliant creativity of South African artists and the strategic work of music companies in developing talent and connecting artists with international audiences. As one local artist noted, success now means "I don't have to leave South Africa to make it."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

