Our girl Shekhinah appeared to be loving the new single that Tyla has just released

The Suited hitmaker admired Tyla in her latest social media post, and gave fans ideas

Supporters are demanding a collaboration between the two singers, while Shekhinah fans pleaded for new music after months of starvation

Shekhinah's admiration for Tyla's new song gave fans hope for a collaboration.

Shekhinah and Tyla? Fans said that's the collaboration of their dreams, but will they make it happen?

Shekhinah admires Tyla's new song

Tyla is fresh off the release of another single, and it's getting loads of love from her listeners, including fellow singer Shekhinah.

The Please Mr. singer stumbled upon Tyla's announcement, alerting fans that her new song Is It would be out at midnight on 11 July 2025 and added a steamy promo video.

Shekhinah reacted with two biting lip emojis, seemingly admiring Tyla's latest visuals, which are fun, flirty and very "Tyla" with a whole lot of glitter.

Shekhinah admired Tyla's new song on her social media page.

This wouldn't be the first time the two crossed paths; online, that is.

Previously, Briefly News reported on Shekhinah's reaction to a throwback video of a young Tyla singing her song, Please Mr.

Fans react to Shekhinah's love for Tyla

Supporters didn't waste time and demanded that the singers hit the studio and make magic together:

AziBiyela1 said:

"We need a collab."

thepicklejuice asked:

"Is she coming to Rose Fest?"

aenjhe3 hinted:

"Tyla as a surprise guest at Rose Fest, IKDR."

tylaural requested:

"Mamas, we need a song from the two of you."

szasboyfrennnn asked:

"Are you featured as a guest?"

Shekhinah's supporters begged for new music from the singer.

Meanwhile, Shekhinah's loyal fans are begging for a crumb of a song after nearly a year since her last release on 26 July 2024:

tzikzy pleaded:

"Queen, it’s been like 11 months since you dropped Steady. We are starving."

lanaj_moyikwa asked:

"Where is Less Trouble, miss girl???"

Mufasa496849 begged:

"Please tell us when the next project is dropping."

Sha_nart was furious:

"Shekhinah, where is that damn album?"

Muulalo2002 wrote:

"We need music from you also, girl."

Rapper Travis Scott gifts Tyla a luxurious car

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Travis Scott's gift to Tyla, a custom Lamborghini.

The American rapper is set to release his upcoming album, and the featured artists each received a Lamborghini, confirming their appearance in the album, and Tyla is one of them:

"TYLA, GloRilla all received a customised CACTUS JACK Lambo and confirmed to be featured on Travis Scott's upcoming album "JACKBOYS 2."

This would serve as the pair's second collaboration since the Water remix, and it seems the Antidote hitmaker wants to return the favour, or is there more to this?

Previously, Briefly News reported on the dating rumours between Scott and Tyla after their first collaboration; however, they eventually died down, but fans were already against the idea:

simply_valll said:

"From all the men she could choose from, she said, 'Yeah, he’s the one for me.' I can't."

