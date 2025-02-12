Shekhinah was blown away after watching an old video of Tyla singing her song, Please Mr

The singer's incredible talent was evident even in the years-old footage, and like fans, Shekhinah was impressed

Supporters are throwing hints and hoping for a possible collaboration between the singers

Tyla sang one of Shekhinah's songs in an old video. Images: shekhinahd, tyla



Shekhinah's reaction to Tyla singing one of her songs warmed many fans' hearts.

Tyla sings Shekhinah's hit song

Shekhinah couldn't hide how impressed she was after watching an old video of a young Tyla singing her song.

The Grammy Award-winner's throwback clip is making the rounds online and single-handedly ended the "talentless" and "one-hit-wonder" allegations.

One of her many fan pages, Tyla_seethal21, shared the video of the singer waxing through Please Mr, one of the highlights from Shekhinah's debut studio album, Rose Gold.

Shekhinah was impressed by Tyla singing one of her songs. Image: shekhinahd



Shekhinah's reaction was one of shock and admiration of Tyla's undeniable talent:

"Insane."

Here's what fans said about Shekhinah and Tyla

Mzansi admired the song, while others threw hints for Shekhinah to collaborate with Tyla:

afrikasbaby admired the singers:

"A diamond song by a diamond star from a diamond album covered by a diamond girl."

afrikasbaby said:

"A collab will happen one day. God is in control."

SiyabongaGama11 was curious:

"Are you guys gonna give us music this year?"

Kiaratory45 wrote:

"This is a beautiful song."

thuso_thus79192 posted:

"We need a collab, please."

dante_lway praised Shekhinah:

"Y’all gotta link up."

Darrylmic1 teased:

"Saying it like two greats can't coexist, too modest."

Eric_rangerSA added:

"A collab, please."

Cardi B shows love to Tyla

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cardi B showing love to Tyla after enjoying a night out together.

The ladies attended a lively party after the Superbowl, and Cardi posted a video admiring Tyla and said the song playing in the nightclub, Skilla Baby’s hit song Bae, was for her, and fans admired Cardi's shout-out:

Cardi_back said:

"Just know you've made it in life when thee Cardi B posts you."

