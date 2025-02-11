Cardi B recently took to her verified Instagram account and showed love to Tyla

The American rapper and South African songstress partied together in New Orleans at the Super Bowl afterparty

Mzansi remarked how Cardi B sounded South African when she was cheering on Tyla

Grammy Award winner Tyla left Cardi B mesmerised when they partied together at a Super Bowl afterparty in New Orleans. The South African-born musician first wore a unique Nike outfit for the Super Bowl before changing into a white figure-hugging short dress for the afterparty.

Cardi B shows love to Tyla after partying in New Orleans

Cardi B took to her Instagram account and showed love to Tyla. Taking to her Instagram stories, Cardi B shared a video of Tyla whining and twerking to Skilla Baby’s hit song Bae. In the background, Cardi B can be heard hyping Tyla before the short clip ends.

Cardi B said the song whose lyrics go, ‘Bae, you know you fine, don't you? /Bae, you know you fine’ was meant for Tyla. Impressed by the South African singer's beauty, Cardi B captioned the video:

‘This song was for her.’

Netizens react to Cardi B and Tyla's blossoming friendship

Tyla’s fan page, @TylaClub, shared the clip on its official X (formerly Twitter) account. In the comments section, netizens remarked how Cardi B sounded South African. Others pointed out that they couldn’t tell Tyla and her sister apart. Here are some of the reactions:

@wwwpariyay remarked:

“That hayi hayi hayi was a bit too SA’n😭”

@Thababybrat asked:

“Who is that in black, her sister? They look JUST alike.”

@ldn_original said:

“The thing about Tyla is that she is really gorgeous!!”

@LelonaSoka said:

“The way Cardi said “hay hay hay hay” ingathi ngowaseKapa😂😂😂😂🔥”

@Cardi_back remarked:

“Just know you've made it in life when THEE CARDI B posts you.”

@Character1221 said:

“And Cardi ain’t say a lie at all cause Tyla is just”

@emthv_rih:

“Lmaoo cardi with the sound effects 😂”

Tyla has been rubbing shoulders with the who's who in Hollywood ever since her song Water catapulted her to global superstardom. She was joined at the Super Bowl afterparty by streamers Darren "IShowSpeed" and Kai Cenat, as well as Ice Spice.

Cardi B seemingly disses Tyla's hit song 'Water'

The relationship between Cardi B and Tyla has improved over time.

There was a time when the internet questioned if the Bodak Yellow rapper had beef with Tyla. During her TikTok In The Mix concert performance in 2023, Cardi B had the internet believing sneak dissed the South African star’s breakout hit Water.

Shortly after the incident, the rapper then posted a video vibing to Tyla's breakup track To Last. At the time, Cardi was hinting at her split from her hubby and baby daddy, Offset.

Cardi B defends Tyla from social media bullies

Briefly News previously reported how Cardi B defended Tyla when she was bullied following her acceptance speech at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

A section of Americans felt Tyla was disrespectful when she seemingly asked actress Halle Bailey to hold her award. Instead, Cardi observed that the songstress was asking Lil Nas X to hold her award because he was the man. Tyla was called an 'Uppity African' and was accused of being overly confident.

