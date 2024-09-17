Cardi B has come to Tyla's defence after she got dragged for asking Halle Bailey or Lil Nas X to hold her award

Following her MTV VMAs win, Americans called her an 'Uppity African' and they trolled her online

The Bongos rapper said what Tyla was facing was bullying, and netizens deliberated on her views

Cardi B has defended Tyla after she was called an 'Uppity African.' Image: Steve Granitz/Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Tyla has been a hot topic of discussion ever since her global hit song Water went viral. She has collected numerous awards, including a Grammy, a BET and most recently, an MTV Video Music Award. Following her acceptance speech, Americans united against Tyla, and they dragged her for filth online.

Cardi B defends Tyla

Bongos hitmaker Cardi B went on X (formerly Twitter) spaces to defend Tyla following the recent social media bullying. Viewers felt as though Tyla was rude towards Halle Bailey for asking her to hold her award. Instead, Cardi observed that she was asking Lil Nas X to hold her award because he was the man.

"Tyla wishes she never won that VMA award. If she had known, it would have brought so much hate, so much criticism. I bet she was crying that night," Cardi told her Bardigang audience.

"The internet is so insufferable. The way you guys will take a picture, a moment, and make it something that it is not, and just crush somebody. You all criticise so much that you do not even notice you are bullying this girl, and you do not really have a reason to, but you are making this a reason because you don't like her for whatever reason. You all are doing too much."

Tyla was since called an 'Uppity African', and people said she was being overly confident.

Netizens agree with Cardi B

Cardi B said the awards are hefty and that Tyla has a more petite build.

“You gotta worry about doing a speech, looking good while you’re carrying a 10-pound award in your hand. So I just don’t think you understand how heavy those awards are,” she continued.

Netizens reacted to Cardi B's views:

@Dark_sheriff4 said:

"She a real one."

@TaylorQueenMada shared:

"Cardi always supporting and mothering these new girls. Cardi I respect you."

@khandizwe_chris added:

"She's not even defending, she's spitting out facts on facts."

SA wonders why peeps did not congratulate Tyla following VMA win

In a previous report from Briefly News, a fan of Tyla, wondered why South Africans never congratulated Tyla after she brought home her VMA Award in the Best Afrobeats category.

Her support for Chidimma Adetshina caused this.

