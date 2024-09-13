South African singer Tyla brought home her latest gong after bagging a VMA Award in the Best Afrobeats category

While accepting her award, the Water hitmaker gestured to and asked US rapper Lil X Nas to hold her award

Tyla's move sparked backlash, prompting Mzansi X user @odedanilo to quiz the scarce congrats for the star

Mzansi did not greet singer Tyla's latest award win with a flood of enthusiasm. Images: @Tyllaaaaaaa

Mzansi pop star Tyla set tongues wagging for more than the 2024 MTV Video Music Award (VMA) she won at a ceremony in New York on Wednesday.

The Water hitmaker scooped the accolade in the Best Afrobeats category.

Fan quizzes scarce congrats for Tyla

She became the first SA artist and solo act to win a VMA after Afrobeats was introduced as a category in 2023.

Tyla, who earlier won the Best New Artist and Best International Act at the BET Awards 2024 in July, raised eyebrows when she joked about the weighty award before asking US rapper Lil Nas X to hold it for her instead.

The moment would undoubtedly be one of the most talked about in VMA history. It's no wonder the star later took to social media to respond to critics following a barrage of backlash.

"Y'all make everything weird. I was not asking my girl Halle. We [are] girls. STF*, I WON A VMA," she hit out.

Riding off the apparent blooper, a local X user quizzed others on the platform about what they considered a noticeable lack of congratulations for the star.

@odedanilo wrote:

"South Africans, where are your tweets congratulating Tyla?"

They followed this up with:

"I don’t know, 22 years, thrown into world fame so fast. She's bound to make mistakes here and there. Shouldn’t we be more forgiving?"

Mzansi quips about Tyla's moves

The post, which attracted over 202,000 views and 2300 likes since it was published, opened up a can of worms, eliciting a varied response.

Briefly News looks at the colourful replies.

@tira_tm wrote:

"Ngubani lowo? Asikho lapho thina (Who is that? We're not there)."

@sewelankoana said:

"Bro, we don’t even care what she does. She can carry on doing what she’s doing. It's her bag; we [are] also minding ours."

@Liihlendimande added:

"Hai, Chichi must say it to her. And push people to support Tyla."

