Tyla returned to deliver yet another Coachella performance for the second weekend of the music festival

The South African musician did not disappoint her fans as she treated them to more than the usual songs

Tyla's Coachella Weekend 2 show made waves on social media as people, including South Africans, raved about her

Tyla took to the Coachella stage once again on 19 April 2025 after impressing on the first weekend. The beloved musician from South Africa performed familiar hits, including Water as well as something new.

Tyla's Coachella Weekend 2 perforrmance made South Africans proud.

Tyla's Coachella Weekend 2 performance left many fans, especially South Africans touched. The Water hitmaker made her country proud as she delivered yet another highly anticipated Coachella set.

Tyla stuns at Coachella Weekend 2

Videos on social media showed snippets of Tyla's performances for Coachella's second weekend. Her performance of Push 2 Start received a lot of attention on social media. Many people also raved about her entrance for the second weekend, shared by @zacisontime. Tyla kicked off her Coachella set with Push 2 Start featuring Sean Paul on the remix. Watch the video of Tyla performing below:

Tyla also impressed people with her performance of Shake Ah in a clip shared by @tylaaaddict. The song with a unique South African flavour delighted many as she delivered a stunning dance break. She created her own crowd to bring South African energy to her performance of the song. Watch the clip of Tyla's performance below:

Tyla also performed Jump in a clip by @uhohfenty on X. During her Coachella performance, Tyla also gave another performance of the hit that brought her into national fame in a clip by @bestoftyla. Watch a clip of Tyla performing Water below:

Tyla then previewed a love song that is yet to be released in a clip by @haileybiesbnews. The new song focuses more on her vocal range. Watch the video of Tyla singing below:

SA raves about Tyla

Many people are delighted to see how well Tyla represented South Africa. Online users also expressed how much they enjoyed the preview of her upcoming song.

Tyla nailed her Coachella debut show and followed it with a flawless Weekend 2 performance.

@Hala05054113 said:

"Her vocal range is so beautiful damn!!! 🥹"

@theronther20 wrote:

"This will be an instant hit that's for sure."

@plutonium_decay gushed:

"Tyla is just so good guys dam🔥👌"

@mikezondile wrote:

"Tyla is so young and still going very far with her TALENT 🤞🏾🥹 what a time to be witnessing a GLOBAL superstar from South Africa 🇿🇦 ✨"

@effortlesssy said:

"She's making South Africa so proud, my heart is full 🥲 #TYLA"

