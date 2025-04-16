Fan-favourite musician Liema Pantsi had fans buzzing with excitement on social media

The former Big Brother Mzansi star announced online that she will be dropping a music video for her song, Just Friends

The music video will be dropped on Friday, 18 April 2025, just in time for the Easter weekend

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Liema Pantsi teased her upcoming music video. Image: liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

The former Big Brother Mzansi star Liema Pantsi had many fans on social media buzzing with excitement as she recently dropped a teaser.

Earlier on, the South African musician dropped stunning images of herself and announced that her Just Friends music video will be released on Friday, 18 April 2025, on her social media page just in time for the Easter weekend.

Pantsi captioned the pictures:

"Just friends visualiser dropping on Friday,"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

Fans can't wait for the new music video

Many netizens couldn't contain their excitement as they mentioned that they couldn't wait for the singer to drop the music video on Friday. Fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@liemataghandler wrote:

"We are ready to take it to the top."

@roxyfoxxy_ commented:

"I cant wait for friday."

@Aya_BB24 complimented:

"Both pictures and the song definitely ate."

@ritical99 said:

"Can’t wait my Liliza."

@_01Violet responded:

"Ready to take it to the top my superstar, Liema Pantsi."

@Aya_BB24 replied:

"Oh my Shayla. It’s definitely going to be a countdown."

Liema Pantsi to drop a new music video on Friday, 14 April 2025. Image: @liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Are Jareed and Liema dating?

Meanwhile, in early March 2025, during Sunday night's live broadcast of the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition eviction, alumni Liema Pantsi and Jareed made an appearance.

As someone who was awarded fame by the platform, Liema performed her latest hit song and set the stage on fire. An X video taken by an audience member shows Jareed grinning from ear to ear while Liema was performing.

One can tell how proud he is of her as he even took out his phone to record a video of her dancing on stage. A fan on X said she wishes they would form a real relationship, "I would ship Liema and Jareed shame! I hope they’re dating for real." The two sparked dating rumours while in the house, but a third member joined the love triangle and further complicated things.

Liema's Bell n Whistles EP release date changed

Briefly News previously reported that Liema Pantsi's fans would have to wait a little longer for her new music. Even though the release date has changed, there was still good news! Africa Unite Records announced that the pre-save link will be available on the original release date, 22 November 2024.

Liema's record label announced on Instagram that they had to make a hard but necessary decision to push back her release date to Monday, 3 December 2024, due to the influx of music drops happening around the same date.

"This decision was not made lightly, as we deeply value your unwavering support and enthusiasm. However, after thoughtful consideration, we realised that a Friday release, with its busy schedule of new music drops and heightened activity, might not give the EP the dedicated attention it deserves."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News