Fans went gaga over a viral video of Jareed fangirling over Liema Pantsi during her performance on Big Brother Mzansi

Jareed made a reputation for himself in the house for having isthembu (a polygamous relationship) with Liema and Mpumi

Mzansis wishes that the two parties would be a couple in real life, saying they look very cute together

Mzansi wants Jareed and Liema Pantsi to date in real life. Image: jareed.nduku, liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Fans on social media are still team Jareed Nduku and Liema Pantsi. A viral video had people in their feels as some suggested that something is going on between the former Big Brother Mzansi stars.

Are Jareed and Liema dating?

On Sunday night's live broadcast of the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition eviction, alumni Liema Pantsi and Jareed made an appearance.

As someone who was awarded fame by the platform, Liema performed her latest hit song and set the stage on fire. An X video taken by an audience member shows Jareed grinning from ear to ear while Liema was performing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One can tell how proud he is of her as he even took out his phone to record a video of her dancing on stage.

A fan on X said she wishes they would form a real relationship, "I would ship Liema and Jareed shame! I hope they’re dating for real."

The two sparked dating rumours while in the house, but a third member joined the love triangle and further complicated things.

Jareed's toxic love triangle explained

Former housemates Mpumi and Liyema were both involved with Jareed, who confessed that he had genuine feelings for both of them.

Jareed later on switched his story and admitted that it was all a strategy to win the game, but his feelings for both the ladies were not fake at all. When he got evicted, he told TshisaLIVE at the time that he had created unforgettable moments with the ladies.

"My authentic emotions were engaged in every scenario. Only afterward did it become apparent that it was a game, but despite that, it proved beneficial for us for a while. Those were some of my most unforgettable moments within the Big Brother household because it pushed me to explore unfamiliar territory, being a role I had never assumed before."

Fans debate whether the couple could get serious

Mzansi debated whether they would like Liema and Jareed to date or not.

@Geraliamtut stated:

"He is so happy and proud of her."

@Liraconst argued:

"Nooo, that guy is so messy."

@zoziCC1 exclaiemd:

"No, guys!"

@Monah_010 said:

"Same, I never stopped. I'm a delusional shipper like that. Outside noise doesn't move me."

@CrossBayeXMcLi asked:

"You forgot how much he made her cry?"

Mpumi says she and bae still going strong despite romance in BB House

In a previous report from Briefly News, the former Big Brother Mzansi housemate, Mpumi, has spoken about her relationship status with her real-life boyfriend.

Mpumi said she and her boyfriend are still together despite being involved in an entanglement in the house with Liyema and Jareed. She went on Instagram Live and said her man understood what was at stake.

Source: Briefly News