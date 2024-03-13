Big Brother Mzansi's former housemate Jareed opened up about his " Isithembu" on the show

The star confessed his love for Liema and Mpumi and also mentioned that he had genuine feelings for both of them

Jareed also mentioned that he had more genuine feelings for Liema than Mpumi

'BB Mzansi's' former housemate Jareed opened up about his polygamy on the show. Image: Supplied, @mpumi.landan

Source: UGC

After being evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi competition, Jareed has come clean about his time on the show and about the love triangle he was involved in.

Jareed confesses his love for Mpumi and Liema

After making headlines on social media every single day, he has been in the Big Brother Mzansi season four house, Jareed trended once again regarding his polygamy in the competition with Liema and Mpumi.

Recently, according to TshisaLIVE, Jareed confessed his love for Liema and Mpumi and also mentioned that he had genuine feelings for both of them.

He said:

"My authentic emotions were engaged in every scenario. Only afterward did it become apparent that it was a game, but despite that, it proved beneficial for us for a while. Those were some of my most unforgettable moments within the Big Brother household because it pushed me to explore unfamiliar territory, being a role I had never assumed before.

"Initially, when I embarked on my journey with Liema, she was the one I was primarily interested in, the girl I had set my sights on. However, as time went on, I began to notice that Mpumi was displaying an attraction towards me with my wandering eye. Eventually, I came to the realization that I had genuine feelings for both of them, perhaps leaning more towards one than the other."

The former housemate also mentioned that he wants to rebrand himself since he has exited the competition and hopefully take up any opportunity that presents itself in the media industry.

Mpumi and Jareed debate concept of black tax

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi contestants Mpumi and Jareed recently had a thought-provoking conversation about black tax. A video of the reality TV stars' chat is making rounds on social media.

Big Brother Mzansi viewers were recently surprised to see Jareed and Mpumi having a heart-to-heart conversation about real-life issues.

Source: Briefly News