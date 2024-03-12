Mpumi's mom recently paid her a visit to Big Brother Mzansi to show her some love

This after rumours started going around that the contestant has a foul body odour, resulting in her emotional breakdown

Mzansi was in their feelings over Mpumi's mom's visit, with some vowing to vote for her

Mpumi’s mom gave her some much-needed encouragement amid her breakdown on 'BB Mzansi'. Images: mpumi_landan

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi recently invited the housemates' loved ones to give them some encouragement for the remainder of the competition. Among the guests was Mpumi's mom, who supported her daughter after the nasty rumours spread about her by other housemates.

Mpumi gets an encouraging visit from her mother

Following the recent evictions on Big Brother Mzansi, it seems the remaining contestants are doing all they can to stay in the competition.

This resulted in Mpumi being the victim of a nasty rumour, where someone in the house alleged that she had bad body odour, and despite trying to keep her cool, Mpumi broke down.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

To help boost her and other housemates' morale, Biggie invited their loved ones, and Mpumi received a visit from her mother, who encouraged her to keep going.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user AbiodunRaphiat, Mpumi's mom gave her some much-needed encouragement through her frustration.

Mpumi shared more clips on her Instagram page:

"Push, push harder than now. We love you; we wish you all the best. We're looking to you; you know the situation, but we're still there, always talking about you. You're loved, my child.

"Go harder, my child; we're with you through everything you do. We haven't given up on you. You've pushed so hard; not everyone can be where you are. Do what you do best, tear these people apart; they don't know you."

Mzansi reacts to Mpumi's mom's appearance

Netizens were chopping onions and bawling their eyes out at Mpumi's mom's words:

ezynhle said:

"Her cry was deep when she said 'Mama,' I couldn't hold my tears."

Lungelontwenhle was emotional:

"Yho, I am crying at work, bathong!"

_ms_lue wrote:

"The cry I crode, my goodness. I've just voted for Moghele."

SuzanSithole2 posted:

"Yoh, Mpumi’s cry. Let’s vote for her, guys."

PreciousMzondi responded:

"I never cried so hard."

SnakhokonkeR commented:

"Mpumi's family bought DSTV so that they can watch her? Lemme go vote for her!"

Jareed gets evicted from Big Brother Mzansi

In more Big Brother Mzansi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the show's now-famous polygamist, Jareed getting evicted.

He's among the many unexpected exits from the show, but will definitely be remembered for his devious ways.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News