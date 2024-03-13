Proud mommy Lorna Maseko took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt letter to her daughter on her third birthday

The celebrated chef shared a sweet video montage of their special moments together and admitted to feeling a bit emotional

Lorna Maseko has always kept her daughter's face and name very private, especially since there was drama when she got pregnant

Lorna Maseko is one doting mother. The chef recently celebrated her daughter when she celebrated her birthday.

Lorna Maseko took time to celebrate her daughter on her birthday. Image: @lornamaseko

Source: Instagram

Lorna Maseko posts video clip of daughter

Lorna Maseko is a proud mother, and her emotions on her daughter's third birthday proved it. She shared a heartfelt letter on her Instagram page and also posted a touching video montage showcasing their cherished moments together.

Lorna revealed that she was a bit emotional when she shared the post.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter. I am literally sobbing while I am editing these little moments with you. You are my lifeline, I never thought I would ever say this about another human being but you are my reason. All that I do, is to make you proud. I love you beyond the moon and back, my princess.

"Watching you grow and soak up the world is the most cherished thing I get to experience. I pray that God protects you and grants you the desires of your heart. I am so blessed that you get to call me your mommy. I mean. Here’s a little #asmr of our moments together - happy happy birthday."

Lorna protects daughter's identity

Lorna Maseko has, without fail, kept her daughter's identity and name private. Even under the post, she hid her face with an emoji and only shared content where she was looking away from the camera.

To take things further, she turned comments off for that particular post.

This might be caused by the drama related to her pregnancy and the controversy that EFF member Floyd Shivambu is her baby daddy.

Lorna Maseko's cabbage recipe sparks outrage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lorna Maseko was dragged after netizens saw her cabbage recipe. Lorna did a story time while making her meal and left Mzansi baffled.

While some netizens dragged Lorna's recipe, others came to her and the cabbage's defence.

Source: Briefly News