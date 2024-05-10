A South African woman on TikTok shared a funny video showing dresses her mom bought her online from Shein

The first dress looked promising, but the rest were way too big and didn't suit her

The video went viral, with South African viewers cracking jokes about the situation and some questioning the mom's choices

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young woman was left defeated after her mom for her unflattering dresses from Shein. Image: @sadinolomoloya

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a video showing some of the dresses her mother bought for her on Shein.

Woman shows off dresses ordered by mom

The TikTok video by @sadinolomoloya shows a young woman displaying screenshots of the dresses that were ordered versus her trying them on.

In the clip, @sadinolomoloya is seen trying on the first dress with a positive and optimistic expression before she continues trying on the other dresses, which were way too big for her and did nothing to compliment her figure or suit her young age.

"I'm literally in tears," the young woman said in her caption.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes at Shein dresses

The video garnered many views and comments from entertained netizens who poked fun at @sadinolomoloya's dresses.

While some questioned why she trusted her mother with ordering clothes for her online, others joked that the mother probably wanted to have the dresses for herself.

Boitumelo Pelo

The first dress gave me hope and then it went downhill from there

Thato Mathabathe replied:

"Not bad kodwa."

Tilly ❤️ said:

"She bought the dresses for herself believe me ."

Nozipho Minenhle Phewa reacted:

"Bezenzela yena (She got them for herself)."

NokubongaMbalie♡ commented:

"Kodwa nawe oe ungathemba legenge eyahlukunywenzwa amabhunu (But how could you trust that gang of people who were mistreated by Afrikaaners)."

Slindile. commented:

"Ukwenze doti (She did you dirty)."

Nondumiso Mhlongo said:

"Zizokhula nawe (You'll grow into them)."

Gorgeous woman shares Shein haul

In another story, Briefly News reported that Shein is probably one of the world's biggest booming online clothing stores, and people love a good haul video.

One babe bought some stunning pieces that looked better on her than the models.

TikTok user @tacianal shared what she ordered versus what she got Shein haul video. Being the stunner that she is, some of the clothes looked better on her than on the models.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News