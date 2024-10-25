A young woman shared her shock after seeing the price of a skincare product at a local store

The three-digit price of the French brand's product had the woman thinking she wasn't the target market

Social media users in the post's comment section disagreed and said the price was worth it

Maintaining a skincare routine can often come with a hefty price tag, but many believe the results are worth the investment. This was the case when a woman shared her surprise after seeing the price of a skincare product, which left online users feeling the cost justified the quality it delivered.

Skincare product price

Using the handle @ke.amo on TikTok, a local beauty content creator uploaded a video of herself checking the price of a skincare product.

On the store's shelf was a 200ml bottle of the soothing cleansing cream by the French brand La Roche-Posay, which costs R300.

The surprised woman wrote in her video:

"Realising I'm not the target market for some skincare brands."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi thinks the skincare product is worth the price

Several internet users told the young woman that the skincare products were affordable compared to the prices of other products, while others felt the TikTokker's pain.

@phume_khwela said to the devastated woman:

"La Roche-Posay is expensive but works, sana."

@rubiamuse had the same thoughts, laughed and exclaimed:

"La Roche-Posay is worth it!"

@aaliyahkukhanya shared their opinion in the comment section:

"Trust me, it goes a long way. I usually have mine for six months. That is the trick with these products. It's expensive, but they last a long time, so it ends up being reasonable."

@lilms_sunshine shared what they pay for skincare products, making what was seen in the video look affordable:

"My night cream is around R900 for 50ml, the day cream around R700 for 50ml, and the cleanser is around R600."

@theycallmenyago laughed and wrote:

"Why are you making me feel rich? I use the same brand's full set."

@kgalaalel.oo humorously told the woman:

"Just close your eyes and buy it."

Woman plugs skincare products for dark spots under R200

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African woman who showcased various skincare products costing less than R200 designed to remove dark marks.

The video sparked interest among viewers who wanted to know more about the products and their effectiveness for skin concerns.

