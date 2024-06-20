“It’s Very Lightweight”: Doctor Plugs SA With Affordable Skincare Products

A medical doctor on TikTok plugged social media users with a couple of affordable skincare products

The professional shared two products - one from the brand The Ordinary and another from CeraVe

Members of the online community flooded the doctor's comment section with queries about the items

A doctor plugged Mzansi beauty enthusiasts with affordable skincare products. Images: @kgabophadu237

Source: TikTok

A doctor with skin as clear as day plugged South Africans with affordable skincare products found at local drug stores.

Taking to her TikTok account (@kgabophadu237), a medical doctor, Dr Phadu, recorded herself showing off skincare products containing retinol from brands such as The Ordinary (roughly R200) and CeraVe (approximately R400).

She said to her online audience:

"Guys, if there's one thing you can't pay me to live without, it's retinol. You can't pay me to drop my retinol."

Watch the video below:

What is retinol?

According to the health publication Cleveland Clinic, retinol is a form of vitamin A and a topical treatment used in many skin creams, lotions, and serums to treat acne. People can buy it over the counter or visit their local healthcare provider for prescribed medications with higher concentrations of retinoids.

Netizens share their questions about retinol

Social media users filled Dr Phadu's comment section with skincare queries and those about retinol.

@mokopu1812 commented that using retinol looked like a lifetime commitment, adding:

"I stopped it. I need to see a dermatologist and get a script for it because clearly, I got the wrong memo."

Dr Phadu replied:

"There are plenty of over-the-counter retinol serums, but if you’re looking for a more potent one, you can definitely get a prescription from your dermatologist."

@mhlantlaomhle asked the doctor to recommend a reasonably-priced retinol product for oily skin. Dr Phadu said:

"I would recommend the CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Face Serum. It has a gel-like consistency, and it’s very lightweight."

A possible user of retinol products, @theehoneybadger, commented:

"A life-changer, that thing."

Woman struggling with hyperpigmentation shares 7-step morning skincare routine

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared the seven steps she follows in the morning to achieve flawless skin.

Occupational therapist and businesswoman Sinqobile Mdlalose noted that her morning skincare routine (and her nighttime skincare routine) focuses on hydration and hyperpigmentation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News