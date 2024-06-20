“The Goal”: Soon-to-Be Teacher Flexes Financial Freedom, Shows Weekly Groceries

A young woman took to TikTok to show off her financial independence with bags of groceries

The teacher-to-be shared that she buys starch once a month and fruits and meat weekly

The online community took to the lady's comment section with positive vibes and words

A financially independent and happy young woman showed off her weekly groceries. Images: @thoriso_mokate

Source: Instagram

With school holidays in full swing, a teacher-in-the-making found joy in financial freedom and showed off her weekly groceries.

Thoriso Mokate, who uses the handle @thorisomokate on TikTok, expressed her happiness on the popular social media platform. In the video, the young woman sings along to the TikTok sound and swings her phone in the direction of her bags of groceries.

She captioned her post:

"POV: You have financial freedom and can finally buy weekly groceries."

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud woman's financial freedom

The woman's post captivated social media users, who shared their amazement in the comment section.

When @palesamakhele6 asked how Thoriso could achieve her weekly purchases, the lady explained:

"I buy starch products once a month, and fruits and meat every week because I never eat some things when I buy in bulk."

@thoughtsbysokoyama told the online community:

"I’m a student, and I’ll forever buy groceries weekly. I save a lot."

Using a teary-eyed emoji, @skies087 commented:

"The goal! Congratulations, stranger."

@user5312885118726, who could possibly relate to Thoriso, wrote:

"The relief hits different."

A surprised @ketso_wa_stufuza asked the young woman how she could afford to buy weekly groceries on a teacher's salary. This was when Thoriso informed people:

"I’m not a teacher as yet, Ma'am."

Woman gets groceries as birthday presents

In another article, Briefly News reported how a woman on TikTok who celebrated her birthday opted for grocery items as gifts from her guests.

Taking to her TikTok account, @mpumie076 shared pictures of herself wearing a "happy birthday" sash for her special day. Her guests and gifts also surrounded her at a table.

@mpumie076 received many bottles of cooking oil, a few bags of washing powder, and bars of soap, while bottles of fizzy drinks and a cake placed on a table with the grocery items added to the birthday spirit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News