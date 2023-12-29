A young lady from France has impressed South Africans with her singing and dancing to Amapiano

The girl shared a video on TikTok singing Abalele and doing one of SA's popular dances, zekethe

The online community reacted to the video, with many impressed by her dance moves

A French Young lady impressed Mzansi after she nailed the Amapiano dance.

A French girl amazes South Africans with her singing and dancing to Amapiano.

@kazeli_official took to her TikTok account to share the amazing experience she had at an event in Soweto.

Watch the Frech young lady doing the Zekethe dance

In the video, the lady can be seen rocking the infamous Zekethe dance moves to amapiano. Surprisingly, she was also singing along to the Abalele jam.

In her caption, she seemed to be doubting her dance moves, but the netizens weren't having it. They applauded her for such moves.

She captioned the video:

"Thank you, Soweto ❤️ Abalele, where everything started Ayyy please I’m still learning the moves At @palmsblg organised by @sowetofm."

TikTok users showed love for the young lady's moves

The clip got over 3 000 likes. TikTokkers were amazed by the lady's Amapiano moves.

@Lelo Mbambo said:

" Omg, your dance moves are way much better than mine."

@brownish006 wrote:

"France must meet Durban and you will see what gonna happen Durban is where the Vibe at."

@Real Djthabzo Msibi asked:

"where did u learn the Zekethe dance ."

@Jobe commented:

"South Africa is the best country in the world."

@djafriso said:

"Please relocate to South Africa."

@Brandon Highpest Mc' shared:

"You finally came to SA."

UK man learns ‘iPlan’ lyrics, leaves Mzansi laughing

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Ghanaian man based in the United Kingdom (UK) who left Mzansi in stitches after he tried singing the South African hit song by Dlala Thukzin, iPlan.

@asherglean showed people he was determined to learn the lyrics to one of the most popular amapiano songs.

He uploaded a video of his attempt on TikTok, and people were brutally honest about how well he learned iPlan lyrics. Many admitted that he did well for the first time.

