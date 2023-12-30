A video of Pearl Thusi and Nadia Nakai having the time of their lives at Konka set social media ablaze

The media personalities are seen in the clip dancing the night away with no care in the world

Fans are cheering while trolls are hating and especially targeting Pearl for her energetic moves

Pearl Thusi and Nadia Nakai got tongues wagging with their dance moves at Konka, Soweto. Image: @pearlthusi and @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

A hot dance video featuring Pearl Thusi and Nadia Nakai at Konka has set social media on fire.

Pearl and Nadia's carefree dance moves

In the short clip making the rounds, the celebs were captured booty-popping while the music blasted at the Soweto establishment.

The footage being circulated by X users like @Maluda012 got mixed reactions from Mzansi people. While fans were hyped by the duo and their carefree dance moves, trolls unleashed age-shaming critiques.

Pearl Thusi gets bashed

Pearl bore the brunt of the online hate. Tweeps argued that the actress' behaviour was inappropriate, especially because she's a mother.

See the video below:

Fans back Pearl and Nadia

Despite the online hate, supporters rallied behind Pearl and Nadia, emphasising that their dance moves were all in good fun.

See a few comments below:

@prow_II said:

"They like shaking their nyash laba."

@UrbanStreetZA mentioned:

"Imagine seeing your mother doing this on the internet."

@Amakhosi4Life09 posted:

"Pearl is lonely, somebody please help her. It's a cry for help."

@Thapeloramafok2 tweeted:

"Pearl wanted Cassper to watch her."

@thabosadike_sa added:

"Fishing for blessers."

@lenyikhah

"Girls just wanna have fun. Let them be free."

@busiwe_bubu stated:

"One thing about Pearl she will dance."

@Tebogorupett

"Pearl looks dangerous on top. Nkare she very much knows her story."

Nadia and Pearl join the “beetroot” challenge

In another article, Brielfy News reported that Nadia Nakai and Pearl Thusi joined the viral TikTok challenge that has had many fans in tears. The two stars did their take, and they ate and left no crumbs.

The pair recently joined a viral TikTok challenge and fans think they nailed it. Many noted that the viral video was even funnier because Nadia is half Zimbabwean. She captioned the post:

Source: Briefly News