Rapper Nadia Nakai and actress Pearl Thusi recently delighted fans by participating in a viral TikTok challenge, leaving many in stitches

The video, showcasing their humour went viral, with fans suggesting they create more content together

Some found the video even funnier because Nadia Nakai is of Zimbabwean and South African descent, and it received enthusiastic responses from viewers and fellow celebrities

Nadia Nakai and Pearl Thusi joined the viral TikTok challenge that has had many fans in tears. The two stars did their take, and they ate and left no crumbs.

Nadia Nakai and Pearl Thusi had Mzansi in tears after joining a viral TikTok challenge. Image: @nadianakai and @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi and Nadia Nakai join the beetroot challenge

Nadia Nakai and Pearl Thusi have been hanging out a lot lately and fans are here for their blossoming relationship. The rapper and actress have been captured clubbing and partying together on several occasions.

The pair recently joined a viral TikTok challenge and fans think they nailed it. Many noted that the viral video was even funnier because Nadia is half Zimbabwean. She captioned the post:

"When you invite yourself to your friends house unannounced… there’s No Beetroot @pearlthusi"

Watch the video below:

Pearl Thusi and Nadia Nakai's video leaves fans in stitches

Fans were rolling on the floor with laughter after watching the video which has since gone viral. Many said the pair should start making more videos.

@lasizwe wrote:

"!!! Hahahaha… also Nadia being half Zimbabwean and South African makes it even more funny!!!! #NailedIt ❤️"

@dumantando wrote:

"And the KOSOLO"

@kevndlovu added:

"This is funny because Nadia is actually Zimbabwean-South African "

@beautifulll_bae said:

"Kosolo its giving Zimbabwe or Malawi its not my handwriting "

@letshego.zulu noted:

"Why did I watch this over and over again? Now it’s stuck in my head ‍♀️"

Source: Briefly News