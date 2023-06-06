South African singing sensation Shasha is showing her fashion side while having the time of her life in the UK

The BET award-winning amapiano star shared stunning pictures of her looks on her social media pages

Fans loved how the star chose to dress up with a black leather coat, black boots and a white shirt and tie

Shasha is no ordinary celebrity. The star is always in her own zone and even wears fashionable pieces that always turn heads.

Shasha shared stunning pictures from her London getaway. Image: @shashaofficial1

Shasha shares stunning pictures from her London getaway on social media

Shasha has joined the long list of South African celebrities who escaped the hustle and bustle of Mzansi and the loadshedding problems to cool off overseas.

Peeps like Minnie Dlamini and Amanda du-Pont were in Paris while TimesLIVE reported that Nadia Nakai is soaking up the Dubai heat with some close friends.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Tender Love singer gave Mzansi a glimpse of what she has been up to while in the UK. Fans loved the Zimbabwean-South African artist's stunning outfit.

Shasha, real name Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro gave boss chic vibes in a mini skirt and white shirt and tie. She completed the look with a black leather coat and boots.

Shasha's followers in love with her stylish look

Shasha cemented her place as the queen of fashion with her stunning look. Many loved how she combined ordinary fashion pieces to create the look.

@mshini7958 said:

"Ate & left no crumbs. ❤️‍"

@rickelz77_man_of_steel wrote:

"Royal Highness ❤️❤️"

@skhle added:

"That looks like England,when were you here?"

@x_iamlolo noted:

"Yess mama ."

