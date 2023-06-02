Amanda du-Pont is currently living it up in Paris, France alongside other South African celebrities who jetted to the city on love

The former Skeem Saam star is reportedly in Europe to attend the lavish getaway wedding of property mogul Dr Sisa Michael and Ayanda Ngebulana

The star who has been sharing content from her getaway on social media also sparked dating rumours with businessman Bafana M

Amanda du-Pont was among the selected few who jetted off to Paris to celebrate South African property mogul Dr Sisa Michael and Ayanda Ngebulana's lavish wedding.

Amanda Du-Pont is living it up in Paris. Image: @amandadupont

Source: Instagram

The beautiful wedding was attended by some of the country's famous stars including media personality Minnie Dlamini, popular influencer Sarah Langa and Sorisha Naidoo's husband, Vivian Reddy.

Amanda -du-Pont lives it up in Paris with lush Maserati rides and expensive hotel stays

According to Sunday World, the actress spared no cost during the trip. She is reportedly booked at the luxurious Plaza Athenee which cost R50K a night.

The star also posted and deleted videos while riding in a Maserati in the city of love.

Amanda du-Pont and KZN businessman Bafana M spark dating rumours

Amanda du-Pont and Bafana M are both attending the lavish wedding. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two shared videos in the same car on the same day, on their respective Instagram pages.

Sources close to the actress confirmed that she attended the wedding as Bafana M's plus one but they are not sure whether or not they are an item. Amanda's close friend said:

"There have been rumours that she went there as his plus-one. We just don’t know if this means they are more than just friends, but them being there together speaks volumes."

Minnie Dlamini lives it up in France, The Honeymoon actress shares stunning pics from her trip

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini is definitely enjoying her life. The star is currently in France having the time of her life with a few girlfriends.

The popular South African media personality revealed on her Instagram stories that she and some friends will be staying at a beautiful old castle as they prepare for a friend's wedding. She wrote:

"Our home for the next few days. Our girl is getting married."

Source: Briefly News