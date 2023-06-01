Limpopo-born dressmaker Victoria Thulare-Maphulo talked about her journey in the fashion industry

The talented designer spoke to Briefly News about the trials and tribulations she has faced since her first design as a teenager

Victoria Thulare-Maphulo also explained how much it meant to work with some celebrities in South Africa

Owner of a Bridal and evening dress designer, Victoria Thulare-Maphulo, was open about the ins and outs of the industry. The businesswoman had a sit down with Briefly News and said her passion began right after high school.

The owner of The XVII Victorian regularly makes dresses for Sorisha Naidoo. Image: THE XVIII Victorian

Victoria's career jumpstarted when she drew a dress for her sister-in-law's wedding. She continued to design school as soon as one person recognised her talent in her first-ever sketch.

Johannesburg-based bridal and evening atelier discusses working with Sorisha Naidoo and La Conco

Victoria Thulare-Maphulo owns The XVII Victorian, a formal dressmaker in Gauteng. She explained that her biggest break came from designing for Sorisha Naidoo, a well-known South African actress and La Conco, former Vuma FM radio presenter and media personality.

Victoria explained that working with both stars meant a lot to her career. She said:

"What I got from it was definitely build an audience. People started seeing me, and I am grateful for that because TV allows people to see you. The moment I got those oppoturnies, I knew I had no choice but to run with it, I had to put push and make sure I give them the best of the best."

See her latest design for Sorisha below:

Thanking both Sorisha and La Conco, who are both her regulars, she said:

"I have no idea how many times we've made La Conco's dress in this place...I am grateful to her, I am grateful to Sorisha for allowing me to be as creative as I am.

Victoria Thulare-Maphulo on how she runs THE XVIII Victorian

The business owner runs a tight ship and said she starts her business day with her team's daily meetings. Victoria also recommended that aspiring designers have patience and be willing to listen and learn from the team they may have. Watch the full interview below:

