Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga court proceedings and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Dorcus Nyambi has begun serving her four years behind bars for embezzling R940,000 from a deceased person’s account.

Former bank employee found guilty of theft

The former Standard Bank administrator was found guilty and sentenced by the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Mpumalanga on 13 May 2024.

Mpumalanga Hawks’ Captain, Dineo Sekgotodi, said Nyambi, who worked at a branch in Tonga, reactivated a client’s dormant bank account in 2014 while the client’s family was still finalising the estate. Nyambi linked the account to other beneficiaries' accounts, which were used to syphon the funds.

"Nyambi transferred different amounts of money into the linked beneficiaries' bank accounts, misrepresenting and prejudicing Standard Bank of actual loss to an amount of R 940 000.00.”

Captain Sekgotodi told Briefly News that Nyambi was handed an eight-year sentence for charges related to the theft, half of which were suspended, provided she was not convicted of theft during that period. The 37-year-old was also handed down three years for contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

“[The] three-year imprisonment will run concurrently with the four-year imprisonment without an option of a fine.”

Netizens weigh in

Many social media users called on the police to show the same dedication to convicting high-profile criminals.

@bydega_ asked:

“Politicians steal from everybody and get away with it, what is their secret?”

@Mditshwer said:

“I hope she still has the money hidden somewhere.”

@ReubenManiac suggested:

“SIU should put the same effort on politicians now.”

@Kolisi_ added:

“I don’t blame her. Our sister was trying to hustle like ANC politicians. ”

@TheRealPholosho

“Massive punishment for a small amount of money, not fair really. People steal serious money and get off scot free all the time .”

