The Hawks in Mpumalanga have urged all those who've fallen victim to TC Mahlako Attorneys to come forward

The bogus law firm allegedly scammed about R15m from unsuspecting clients who hired the firm to wind up estates

The six people arrested for their alleged role in the scam were granted bail ranging from R30,000 to R60,000 each

The Hawks in Mpumalanga have called on all the victims of bogus attorney Tshepo Mahlako of TC Mahlako Attorneys to come forward.

Bogus attorney scams about R15m from clients

Mahlako and his five accused allegedly wound up estates on behalf of their clients, and when they received the payout, they kept it for themselves without transferring the cash to the legitimate beneficiaries.

Mpumalanga Hawks’ Dineo Sekgotodi told Briefly News that over the past three years, the bogus operation allegedly claimed payouts of about R15m on behalf of more than 16 families.

Mpumalanga Hawks capture bogus attorney

The 43-year-old fake attorney and his accomplices, Bongani Tsobolo(35), Adelaide Manana(35), Duncan Mohale (33), and Thobile Nkosi (40), were arrested and face multiple charges, including fraud and money laundering.

The group first appeared before the Nelspruit District Court on 03 May 2024. All six have since been granted bail ranging from R30,000 to R60,000 each.

Sekgotodi said the six accused would appear at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 25 June 2024. She further urged any members of the public who had fallen victim to the bogus operation to turn to the police:

“Members of the public who were robbed by any one of the accused are encouraged to come forward and report the matter.”

Netizens share their views on bogus attorney

South Africans who commented on the story seemed to have lost faith in lawyers and public servants.

@ThoughtsRhymes asked:

“Why are they out on bail? Working with courts.”

Michael Manganye said:

“Most lawyers and court officials are too corrupt”

Zibele Mahamba added:

“Court officials and lawyers ...hai I give up on South Africa.”

Lethabo FN VK commented:

“Evil group of people.”

Kevin Baloi stated:

“ANC officials again.”

Bogus Dr Matthew Lani soon finds out if criminal charges are on the cards

Briefly News reported that bogus doctor Matthew Lani was waiting on the NPA to decide whether he would face criminal charges for allegedly posing as a doctor.

The Hawks reportedly completed their investigation into the TikTok sensation, and they were waiting for the Director of Public Prosecutions to decide if there was a case to pursue.

The content creator, masquerading as a doctor, was caught out after education bodies revealed he was not qualified.

