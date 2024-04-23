TikTok sensation Dr Matthew Lani is waiting on the NPA to decide whether he will face criminal charges for allegedly posing as a doctor

The Hawks reportedly completed their probe into Lani and were waiting for the Director of Public Prosecutions to decide if there was a case to pursue

The content creator, who was masquerading as a doctor, was caught out after education bodies revealed that he was not qualified

The NPA is expected to decide whether to prosecute Matthew Lani for impersonating a doctor.

Matthew Lani will know by the end of April 2024 if he has a criminal case to answer.

Hawks wrap up probe into Lani

The Hawks reportedly finished investigating allegations that Lani was impersonating a doctor. The priority crime body told Sunday World that it sent the docket to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision.

Lani made headlines in October 2023 when it was discovered that he was not a qualified medical doctor, nor did he have a matric certificate.

His content, which was also shot in hospital corridors, focused on sharing medical advice with his audience. According to SowetanLIVE, security officers at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg caught him on the premises and had him arrested for trespassing.

The charges against the so-called bogus doctor were dropped after a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

Citizens split on Dr Lani’s possible prosecution

Some netizens called for the content creator’s day in court, while others felt the country’s legal system had more prominent cases to pursue.

@sphiwe_goodwill said:

“Charging a content creator over PHALA PHALA is just insane.”

@AmuFloyd commented

“Charge him so no one else pulls his stunts.”

@Thabiso97829894 added:

“They must first charge Ramaphosa for money laundering, Parvini for purposely collapsing the SOEs.”

@MongezyH asked:

“Do they not have serious issues to attend to? We have serious criminals out there!”

@JabulaniShanga2 concluded:

“Charge him; he allegedly sold gymkhana pills to people whose production origin is not known. He must go to jail.”

