A group of Nigerian nationals allegedly damaged a police station and attacked its officers in Kimberly

The eight men were arrested and face multiple charges, including assault and malicious damage to property

The men reportedly fought with the SAPS after officers attempted to arrest a Nigerian national for suspected drug possession

Eight Nigerian nationals were facing assault and property damage charges for attacking a police station in Kimberly, Northern Cape. Images: Stock Images

Eight Nigerian nationals who are believed to have attacked a police station will remain behind bars until their next court appearance.

The group faces assault charges

The group appeared in Kimberley District Court in the Northern Cape on 22 April 2024. They face multiple charges, including assault, public violence and malicious injury to property.

According to SowetanLIVE, the men were arrested after they allegedly fought with SAPS members in Kimberley on 18 April 2024. The group reportedly attacked the officers from the police station while they were trying to arrest a Nigerian national for alleged drug possession.

According to ENCA, officers had to fire rubber bullets to diffuse the situation.

Charles Okerie Onyedikashi, Ebot Kennedy, Onogu Nwaemeka, Chijioke Steven, Kelecho Oken, Charles Aknaji, Umemba Sophuru and Amajoyi Tochukwu were scheduled to return to court on 26 April 2024.

Netizens condemn the suspects’ behaviour

Many citizens were outraged by the eight’s actions.

@tebogo743 commented

“And then they call us xenophobic; please, if you are coming to a foreign country, the bare minimum is to behave yourself.”

@sabbiestrp3385 added:

“They are too comfortable; they wouldn't do that in their country.”

@ZintleNgubeni-ty4bt said:

“They don't respect our law enforcement.”

@sanelentuli4252 shared:

“A legal immigrant would never do that.”

@Tholiwe-yc7fd pointed out:

“Disrespect on another level. Unacceptable.”

Source: Briefly News