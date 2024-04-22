Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the family of murdered entertainer Peter 'Mashata' Mabuse

The DJ was shot and killed in a vehicle travelling from an event in Soshanguve, Pretoria, on 21 April 2024

Tributes for the slain performer continued to pour in on social media from South Africans countrywide

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the family of murdered entertainer Peter 'Mashata' Mabuse. Images: Papi Morake/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Facebook/Mashata

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is the latest to share his condolences with the family of slain DJ Peter Mashata Mabuse.

Panyaza Lesufi pays respects to Mabuse family

Lesufi visited Mabuse’s family home in Soshanguve, Pretoria, on 22 April 2024.

The Premier shared his plans on the @GautengProvince profile on X.

The entertainer, popularly known as Mashata, was gunned down after leaving his event at Epozini Lifestyle in Soshanguve in the early hours of 21 April 2024. According to News24, the car Mashata was travelling in was shot at by numerous assailants. The DJ was rushed to a hospital; however, he had already succumbed to his injuries.

Police reportedly opened a murder and attempted murder dockets.

Some celebrities who shared their shock and sadness on social media include DJ Lerato Kganyago, DJ Lamiez Holworthy and The Funny Chef.

South Africans mourn Mashata

Tributes continued to pour in for the late DJ from netizens nationwide.

@SeageMatenche said:

“Premier, pass our sincere heartfelt condolences. May his beautiful continue to rest in perfect peace ️.”

@TlotlisoM_ noted:

“He will use #Mashata's unfortunate death to campaign... the ANC's morals are non-existent.”

@Moshe5767 pointed out:

“You could be doing it without informing us for cheap attention.”

@7510bossi asked:

“Can politicians prioritise crime? Close that township down. People know these thugs.”

@nkgadimatau added:

“Thought you will announce how far the police are from apprehending perpetrators, MXM... Useless ANC government Wasted my precious time reading senseless communication.”

