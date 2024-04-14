Kagiso Ramoshai, popularly known as The Pope, met a tragic end while travelling on a South African road

The Limpopo-based comedian has lost his life, and many South Africans reacted to his unexpected passing

The Pope was a beloved Media personality, and his death left many people touched, and many flooded the comments

Kagiso Ramoshai, aka The Pope, passed away in an accident. The Limpopo comedian was making a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

Kagiso "The Pope" Ramoshai passed away in a fatal car crash, and many were touched that the Limpopo comedian died. Image: @psalmistmoss

Online users were touched by the sad news about The Pope's death. The Limpopo Artist Movement (LAM) shared the latest update about Kagiso Ramoshai.

Kagiso Ramoshai passes away

According to Sunday World, LAM announced that the Pope passed away. The comedian and creator died in a fatal car crash.

LAM remembered the comedian fondly. Mphoza Mashabela from LAM said:

"Death has robbed the Limpopo entertainment sector in a huge way. We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and fans. May his youthful soul rest in eternal peace."

SA touched by the Limpopo comedian's death

Many people commented with their heartfelt messages for The Pope. Read people's comments below:

Livhuwani Just said:

"Oooh my God what a humble guy."

Tavhanyani Mainganye commented:

"Eish accidents everyday Yoo , RIP broer."

Rapula Rainnyboy Sowaga wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Nkosazana Radebe was sad:

"Such a young man. My condolences to the family."

Kgaphola Segadimane Bethuel expressed their condolences:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Shalanky Mmago Lethabo Makgoale added:

"Emerging talent gone too soon."

