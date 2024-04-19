Popular Amapiano artist DJ Maphorisa shared the exciting news of his world tour that he has started launching on

The Scorpion King made his first stop in Madrid, Spain and has revealed more dates, which are in the UK and parts of Africa

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small broke the internet recently when they announced a new Scorpion Kings album

DJ Maphorisa proves once more that he is a big deal. The Amapiano star will be venturing on a self-titled world tour.

Madumane announces world tour

The popular Amapiano superstar, DJ Maphorisa, took to Instagram to announce the exciting news of his world tour. Phori kickstarted his tour in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, 18 April.

His next stop is in Portugal, and then he will head over to the United Kingdom; afterwards, he will be touring two African cities, namely Lusaka in Zambia and Nairobi in Namibia.

Sharing the exciting news, Madumane said:

"We Outside. Ke world tour."

Phori further stated that more tour dates will be announced in due course.

World tour and album loading

Fans continue to be inspired by DJ Maphorisa's work ethic. The star recently broke the internet when his friend and fellow colleague Kabza De Small announced a new Scorpion Kings album.

Kabza posted a picture of them in action with the caption: "Scorpion Kings album dropping soon."

Netizens laud Maphorisa's work ethic

Lauding Phori for his consistency and making a name for himself globally, he had only positive things to say after his announcement.

thembinkosi_t:

"Go show the world what Amapiano is about mfanaka."

ghostlee_pianosister:

"Paving the way."

kwakhe_diamond_water_in_gold:

"We all have not started yet. Madumane has been in the game."

xoo.grootman:

"I never see MacG having a European gig. What he knows is to speak negatively about viral people."

simdopedalawd:

"Get em Phori Get em. Inspiring."

