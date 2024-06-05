MFR Souls reacted to the ongoing rumours that they were breaking up after more than a decade together

This was after the duo released solo projects that left fans raising questions about their future together

Nevertheless, their mixtapes are blazing the streets, and the pair is ready to release new music with Kabza De Small

MFR Souls addressed the rumours that they were splitting up. Image: realmfrsouls

Source: Instagram

MFR Souls weighed in on the rumours that they split up. The duo, consisting of Tumelo Nedondwe and Tumelo Mabe, said they had no intention of parting ways though having released solo projects.

MFR Souls respond to break-up rumours

Amapiano hitmakers, MFR Souls, have officially addressed the break-up rumours after fans speculated that there may have been trouble in Amapiano paradise.

This after Tumelo "Maero" Nedondwe and Tumelo "Force Reloaded" Mabe released independent projects that sparked concern among fans and Amapiano lovers.

After Scorpion Kings, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small had to navigate break-up allegations, Force rubbished the claims, and told TshisaLIVE that they had no plans to part ways:

"We are neither splitting nor planning to. I dropped my mixtape, and we both contributed to it. He also has his own mixtape, which I contributed to."

MFR Souls preview new single

Coming from the break-up allegations, MFR Souls decided to tease new music to keep fans dancing.

Taking to their Instagram page, the duo previewed a song with Kabza De Small, Mawhoo, Bassie, T Man SA, and Shane907 called Ngifa Nawe, which is expected to drop any day from now.

This after the duo released a joint project titled The Game Changers with much-celebrated Amapiano pioneer, MDU a.k.a TRP, who is credited as the originator of the famous log drum.

This is how fans reacted to the new single:

nathi_sibeko said:

"Mawhoo and Bassie! My queens are doing the most."

prod_abkeyz was excited:

"This one is on!"

mahlanguvinc asked:

"When are you dropping it, my brother?"

abutiiey_junior wrote:

"Mdu aka TRP is missing from this jam!"

luthuliofficial17 responded:

"Mawhoo's voice, my goodness."

Vusi Nova reacts to car crash claims

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Vusi Nova's statement after rumours circulated that he had been involved in a car crash.

The singer rubbished the claims while assuring his supporters and loved ones that there was nothing to worry about.

Source: Briefly News