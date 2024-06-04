Vusi Nova has dismissed the bogus stories that he was recently involved in a car crash

The singer said the reports were untrue and assured his fans that he was doing well and there was nothing to worry about

Vusi Nova was involved in a car crash in 2023 with his bodyguard that left him traumatised and thankful to be alive

Vusi Nova dismissed the rumours that he was involved in a car accident.

Vusi Nova addressed the claims that he was involved in a car accident. The As'phelelanga hitmaker rubbished the reports and shamed those behind them after receiving countless calls and messages from concerned loved ones.

Vusi Nova sets the record straight on car crash claims

Famous singer/ reality TV star, Vusi Nova, opened up after several reports claimed that he was involved in another car crash.

Briefly News reported that in 2023, the singer survived a horrific crash and was thankful to God that he made it unscathed.

The Ndikuthandile singer was appalled and dismissed the latest claims. He told TshisaLIVE that the rumours left his friends and family worried:

"I've been receiving calls from my friends checking how I'm doing since I was involved in a car accident. This thing is nonsense; it's sad.

"Imagine people saying you were involved in an accident, but you were not; it's not funny. It's like declaring some person dead while they are not."

Vusi assured his supporters that he was well and there was nothing to worry about.

Vusi Nova lands in trouble with promoters

It seems the accident claims are not the only rumours Vusi Nova may have to address.

The singer was embroiled in a scandal when the organisers of the Cherry Festival called him out for being a no-show after paying him to perform. Briefly News reported that the organisers demanded their R140K back.

Interestingly, the singer released a statement where he claimed he wasn't able to attend the show because he was involved in an accident while driving from the Eastern Cape to the Free State:

"We couldn't make it on time, and my life was on the line. I offered to return for the next show, humbly apologised, and refunded the full payment. I made sure to compensate them."

